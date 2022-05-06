Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel

Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel
An Israeli police officer works at the scene following an incident in Elad in central Israel, on May 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel
Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel
An Israeli police officer works at the scene following an incident in Elad in central Israel, May 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/ Ammar Awad)
Three people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in Israel
Israeli soldiers patrol the scene following an incident in Elad in central Israel, on May 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
06 May 2022 06:48AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 06:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ELAD, Israel: At least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on the country's independence day.

Witnesses and emergency responders said the attackers used axes.

Police set up roadblocks to try to catch the assailants who fled the scene, about 15km from Tel Aviv. On television, Elad's mayor urged residents to stay indoors while security forces were still operating.

Health officials said three people were killed and two others were being treated with serious slash wounds.

"The joy of Independence Day was cut short in an instant. A murderous attack in Elad that shocks the heart and soul," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid posted on Twitter. "We will not give in to terror."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted him as saying "the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to more deterioration of the situation."

There have been a spate of Arab street attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

Prior to Elad, Palestinians and members of Israel's Arab minority had killed 15 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have mostly targeted civilians.

Israel has responded with arrest raids in Palestinian towns and villages which have often sparked clashes and brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to at least 40.

The casualties include armed members of militant groups, lone assailants and bystanders.

Earlier on Thursday, confrontations again broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, though they were far more limited than clashes that had erupted weekly over the past month.

Jewish visitors were allowed in to the area on Thursday after their entrance to the site had been suspended for the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza, praised the Elad attack, but did not claim responsibility. It said the attack was a response to Israeli actions at the Jerusalem holy site.

Yehya Al-Sinwar, Gaza Hamas chief, said earlier this week: “Whoever has a rifle must have it ready, and whoever doesn’t have a rifle must prepare his knife or his axe.”

Al-Aqsa mosque is Islam's third-holiest site. The compound is Judaism’s holiest site and the vestige of two ancient Jewish temples.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us