Three white men found guilty of murdering black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

WASHINGTON: Three white men were found guilty of murder on Wednesday (Nov 24) for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbour, William "Roddie" Bryan, who took part in the chase, were all convicted of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

A predominantly-white jury in Brunswick, Georgia, deliberated for less than 12 hours over two days before delivering their verdicts.

Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, and Bryan, 52, face potential life in prison for the February 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old Arbery.

A crowd erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was announced, chanting: "Say his name. Ahmaud Arbery!"

"Today is a good day," Arbery's father, Marcus, told the gathering. "I don't want to see no daddy watch their kid get lynched and shot down like that."

President Joe Biden hailed the verdict but said "hard work" remains in combating racism in America.

"Ahmaud Arbery's killing - witnessed by the world on video - is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country," Biden said.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, who attended the trial along with Jesse Jackson, another prominent civil rights leader, also welcomed the verdict.

"Let the word go forth all over the world that a jury of 11 white, one black, in the Deep South, stood up in the courtroom and said, 'black lives do matter'," Sharpton said.

There was only one black juror on the panel that heard the case, although about 25 per cent of the 85,000 residents of Glynn County are Black.

'CHOSE TO CONFRONT HIM'

"The spirit of Ahmaud defeated a lynch mob," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Arbery's father.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she "never thought this day would come".

"But God is good. Thank you for those who marched, for those who prayed," she said.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, said Arbery was "the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia" and called for "healing and reconciliation".

A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

It took several months for the McMichaels and Bryan to be arrested and they were charged only after the video of the shooting of Arbery was leaked online and sparked outrage.

A local prosecutor, Jackie Johnson, has been indicted for violating her oath of office and allegedly hindering the investigation into Arbery's death.

During the trial, the defendants said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighbourhood and invoked a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.