Tiananmen museum opens in New York ahead of anniversary

A new museum in New York has become what is believed to be the world’s only permanent exhibit regarding China’s crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

A blood-stained shirt, photos and detailed news articles from the time are on display for visitors to this small office space on 6th Avenue.

It is the sole display of artefacts from the time left, after authorities in Hong Kong pressured a Jun 4 museum there to close two years ago.

“Here we have the flags, the tent, and the fliers from 1989.”

Zhou Fengsuo is a survivor of the Tiananmen Square crackdown who helped plan the New York museum.

He was placed fifth on the Beijing police's “most wanted” list after soldiers opened fire on crowds on Jun 4, and crushed demonstrations that called for democracy, greater freedoms, and government accountability.

China never released a full death toll of those killed in 1989, but activists say it could be in the thousands.

Zhou says that the items kept in the museum preserve memories of a different time in China.

“This one is from police. Here it says, 'Beijing Police respects the students on Tiananmen Square'. For people today, this is unbelievable. There was a period like this and that's why this is so important. This can't be changed, you know, by the government, like keystroke. These are real, authentic.”

Beijing has increased censorship of the Tiananmen events in recent years. Authorities raided the Jun 4 museum in Hong Kong, and accused the group behind it of being “foreign agents”.

Universities there took down Tiananmen monuments. Large-scale vigils for Jun 4 in Hong Kong have been also banned since 2020, and there is no sign one will be attempted this year.

Activists outside of China continue to hold memorials.

Wang Dan, the former student leader who also helped establish the New York museum, says he is compelled to fight against the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, from erasing history.

“Don't forgive, don't give up. That's my message to fellow Chinese people. And for Western people, as I say, you must know the true face of the CCP. They govern the country just by violence, by lies - that's the true face of CCP.”