'Xenophobic witch hunt': TikTok users, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose app ban

WASHINGTON: TikTok users and three United States Democratic Party lawmakers on Wednesday (Mar 22) said that they opposed any potential ban on the Chinese-owned short video sharing app that is used by more than 150 million Americans.

On Thursday, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi will testify before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee amid growing calls for a ban over national security concerns at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated.

Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia and TikTok users called at a press conference in Washington for broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

"Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?" Bowman asked. "Let's do the right thing here - comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security."

Still, far more US lawmakers want TikTok banned. Critics fear that TikTok user data in the United States could be passed on to China's government.

Last week, TikTok said the administration of President Joe Biden had demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it faces a potential ban.

Creators talked on Wednesday about posting videos of baking cakes or selling greeting cards to TikTok followers. Some held up signs saying TikTok benefits small businesses. TikTok says 5 million businesses use the app.

TikTok creator Jason Linton uses TikTok to share videos of his three adopted children in Oklahoma and has interacted with people around the world.

"I am asking our politicians - don't take away the community that we've all built - a community that lasts, that loves," Linton said at the press conference.