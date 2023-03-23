Potential TikTok ban sends advertisers scrambling

Advertisers are seeking any assurances from TikTok, the viral app that helped usher in a wave of short-form video across social media, as the Chinese-owned company again faces a potential ban in the US over national security concerns.

When TikTok's Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress for the first time on Thursday (Mar 23), advertisers will be closely watching his appearance for news as well as the reaction of lawmakers, several ad agencies told Reuters.

TikTok's US ad revenue is expected to reach US$6.83 billion this year, from US$780 million in 2020, according to research firm Insider Intelligence. The app, which is owned by China's ByteDance and is wildly popular among younger users, now has 150 million monthly users in the US, it said on Tuesday.

The company faces growing calls from lawmakers who are pressuring the Biden administration to ban the app over concerns that Americans' user data could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

In recent discussions with ad buyers, TikTok representatives have stuck to the company's current talking points. TikTok employees have played up ongoing plans to separate the user data of Americans and store it in the country. The data will be housed in a new division called US Data Security (USDS), which will be monitored by US tech company Oracle, an effort dubbed Project Texas.

At least one major ad firm held a call this week with TikTok sales representatives in an attempt to learn more detail about its data security practices. Though TikTok provided an overview of Project Texas, it was unable to answer more detailed questions about how it would block US user data from the Chinese government, said an executive at the ad firm, who declined to be named to discuss a private call.

Darren D'Altorio, vice president of social media at marketing agency Wpromote, said TikTok sent an email on Tuesday to note that it had launched a new website for USDS and included answers to frequently asked questions about the initiative.