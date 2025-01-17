How much is TikTok worth and who could buy it?

The supremely popular TikTok could be banned on Jan 19 under a federal law that forces the video-sharing platform to divest itself from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or shut down its US operations.

Several parties have expressed interest in buying the platform, but ByteDance has repeatedly said it does not plan to sell. Experts have also noted the Chinese government is unlikely to approve a sale that includes TikTok's coveted algorithm.

But until the deadline passes, or until the Supreme Court takes action, the possibility of a purchase is still possible. Here's what you need to know:

HOW MUCH IS TIKTOK WORTH?

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates TikTok is worth “well north of US$100 billion” with the algorithm - and potentially up to US$200 billion in a “best case scenario”.

“Without the algorithm, it’s US$40 billion to US$50 billion,” Ives said, adding he does not believe that ByteDance and Beijing would sell TikTok with the algorithm.

Attorneys for TikTok and ByteDance have claimed it is impossible to divest the platform commercially and technologically. They also say any sale of TikTok without the coveted algorithm - the platform’s secret sauce that Chinese authorities would likely block under any divesture plan - would turn the US version of TikTok into an island disconnected from other global content.

US officials warned that the proprietary algorithm is vulnerable to manipulation by Chinese authorities, who can use it to shape content on the platform in a way that’s difficult to detect.