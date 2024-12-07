TikTok closer to US ban after losing court appeal

WASHINGTON: TikTok edged closer to being banned in the United States after it lost an appeal on Friday (Dec 6) against a law requiring the video-sharing app to divest from its Chinese parent company by Jan 19.

The potential ban could strain US-China relations just as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan 20.

TikTok said it would now appeal to the Supreme Court, which could choose to take up the case or let the circuit court's decision stand.

"The Supreme Court has an established historical record of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we expect they will do just that on this important constitutional issue," the company said.

TikTok will also be looking to Trump, who has emerged as an unlikely ally, arguing that a ban would mainly benefit Facebook parent company Meta's platforms, owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump's stance reflects broader conservative criticism of Meta for allegedly suppressing right-wing content, including the former president himself being banned from Facebook after the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot by his supporters.

The US government alleges TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users. It also says TikTok is a conduit to spread propaganda, though China and app owner ByteDance strongly deny these claims.