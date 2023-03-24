TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi ‘tried the best he could’ in US Congress hearing, says analyst

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi “tried the best he could” to allay privacy and security concerns and address allegations of his firm’s links to the Chinese government, an analyst said on Friday (Mar 24), hours after Mr Chew’s five-hour testimony in front of US lawmakers.

Although he maintained that the video-sharing app has never shared information with the Chinese government, nor removed or censored information at the behest of the Chinese authorities, he found “an audience that was not prepared to accept those claims”, Professor of Law and Technology at Georgetown University Anupam Chander told CNA’s Asia First.

“He did the best he could in a very hard environment,” Prof Chander said.

“He asked the lawmakers to open the app. So, he literally pleaded with them to try searching for information on the app to look for information about China, for example, on there and see that it's uncensored,”, he noted.