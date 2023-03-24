China says does not ask firms for foreign data as TikTok row grows

BEIJING: China insisted Friday (Mar 24) it does not ask companies to hand over data gathered overseas, as the Chinese-owned TikTok faces mounting calls for a ban in the United States.

Pressure is building on the massively popular video-sharing app - owned by the Chinese firm Bytedance - to obtain new ownership or lose access to the enormous US market.

In a gruelling five-hour hearing with US lawmakers Thursday, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi faced relentless questioning from combative US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle over the app's ties to China and its danger to teens.

At the crux of much of the fears over TikTok is a 2017 Chinese law that requires local firms to hand over personal data to the state if it is relevant to national security.

Beijing on Friday denied it would ask Chinese firms to hand over data gathered overseas and claimed it "attaches great importance to protecting data privacy".

China "has never and will not require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in a foreign country, in a way that violates local law", foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"The US government has so far not provided any evidence that TikTok poses a threat to its national security," she added.