TikTok confident of stopping Montana ban: CEO Chew Shou Zi

DOHA: TikTok is confident of stopping a ban in the US state of Montana, its CEO said on Tuesday, after the Chinese-owned social media app launched a legal challenge.

The unprecedented ban, set to start in 2024, is shaping as a test case for the United States as lawmakers in Washington increasingly call for a national prohibition, citing security concerns.

"We believe that the Montana bill that was recently passed is simply unconstitutional," Chew Shou Zi told the Qatar Economic Forum.

"We very recently filed a lawsuit, the challenge is in the courts and we are confident that we will prevail," he added.

Chew was speaking just hours after TikTok filed suit in US federal court, arguing that Montana's ban violates the constitutionally protected right to free speech.

The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is accused by a swathe of US politicians of being under the tutelage of the Chinese government and a tool of espionage by Beijing, something the company furiously denies.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed the prohibition into law on May 17, saying on Twitter that he endorsed it in order to "protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party".

TikTok's lawsuit contended that "the state has enacted these extraordinary and unprecedented measures based on nothing more than unfounded speculation".

Five TikTok users last week filed a suit of their own, calling on a federal court to overturn Montana's ban on the app, arguing that it violates their rights to free speech.