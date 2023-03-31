How a little-known agency holds power over TikTok's future

WASHINGTON: Under pressure from the US government, TikTok is now facing the music with the possibility of a nationwide ban if it defies a government order to sell to an American company - unless the popular social media app can convince a high-powered panel that its data security restructuring plan sufficiently guards against national security concerns.

At the heart of this social media business and national security drama is the increasingly tense relations between the US and China.

The video-sharing platform with 150 million US users is best known for quick snippets of viral dance routines and has been under scrutiny for years by federal authorities who say that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could share sensitive user data with the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

Having already banned the shipment of certain technologies to China, and recently passing new legislation banning the app on government devices, lawmakers want to pursue a nationwide ban on the app if the tech firm can’t be sold to an American buyer.

Enter: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The little-known but potentially potent government agency known as CFIUS is tasked with investigating corporate deals for national security concerns and holds the power to force the company to change.