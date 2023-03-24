Influencers take stock of life and dreams if US bans TikTok

LOS ANGELES: When Cassidy Jacobson was 13 years old, she posted a video of herself dancing on the popular app TikTok.

Little did she know then that six years later her Casssidy_J account would have 1.5 million followers on the short-form video platform with fans drawn to her love of dance and hair care.

Jacobson dreams of using her success on TikTok - an app used by 150 million Americans - to start her own curly hair care line and inspire others to love their natural curls.

That dream and those of other TikTok creators may be dashed as many lawmakers pressure the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app in the United States, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a potential ban.

Jacobson is preparing for the possibility that she may have to take her content elsewhere if the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is no longer allowed to provide the app in the United States.

“TikTok is kind of rocky right now and the goal of a content creator is to grow yourself across platforms to have a solid community, you don’t just want to focus on one app,” Jacobson told Reuters.

Whether it’s creating all new content for YouTube reels or taking her TikTok content and transferring it over to Instagram, the influencer is making sure to diversify her content.

At a tense congressional hearing on Thursday (Mar 23), TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew faced tough questions from lawmakers.

"We do not promote or remove content at the request of the Chinese government," Chew told the hearing, adding the app was "free from any manipulation."