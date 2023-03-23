People smugglers use TikTok to promote their services

MEXICO CITY: A photo posted to TikTok shows a group of people dressed in camouflage, hoping to blend into the shadowy vegetation dotting the nighttime landscape of the Mexican desert.

The picture was not uploaded by social media influencers on an adventurous vacation - it's an advertisement by people smugglers.

Technology-savvy criminals using the popular video-sharing app are posing a growing challenge to Mexican and US authorities fighting a regional migration crisis.

"Departing this weekend. People from Mexico interested in crossing to the United States, leave your messages," the TikTok post said.

Another account offering to smuggle irregular migrants through the violence-wracked Mexican border state of Tamaulipas shows a photo of minors in an inflatable boat on a river.

"We also make crossings with children and family," it said.

An AFP investigation found dozens of similar accounts around the region, including in Guatemala, Colombia and Ecuador.

And using the hashtag #pollero - a slang term for a people smuggler - one account offered "safe work" for drivers in the southwestern US state of Arizona for payment of up to us$15,000.

"If you have a car and want to make easy money, write to me," said a message in English.