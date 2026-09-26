TikTok reaches first state settlement over teen safety claims, agrees to user limits

Alabama said on Friday (Sep 25) it had reached a settlement with TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, that requires the social media platform to impose new usage limits and enhanced age-verification measures for users in the state, resolving claims that the platform endangered children and misled consumers about its safety.

The agreement, which came days before a scheduled trial, calls for TikTok to implement changes for teenagers in Alabama including a two-hour daily time limit, pauses after 15 minutes of use and stricter age checks.

TikTok will pay Alabama at least US$100 million under the settlement, but the state's payout could grow to US$300 million if 40 other attorneys general sign on to similar agreements with the company within a specified timeframe, according to the settlement.

"This builds on our commitment and core objective to continually enhance our robust safety tools to protect teens," a spokesperson for TikTok's US operations said in a statement.

The deal marks TikTok's first settlement with a state in the sweeping litigation over social media's impact on teen well-being. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued the company last year, and at least 27 other states and Washington, DC, have brought similar lawsuits.

"This is a great day for Alabama parents," Marshall said in announcing the agreement.