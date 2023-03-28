TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge, says top US cyber official

RUTHERFORD, California: The head of the US National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday (Mar 27) said TikTok represents a "strategic issue" rather than an immediate "tactical" threat to the United States.

Speaking at a policy conference in Northern California, Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity for the spy agency, reiterated the agency's earlier position that the Chinese-owned social networking app is akin to a "loaded gun" that the Chinese government could use to influence what information Americans see.

"Why would you bring the Trojan horse inside the fortress?" Joyce said at the conference.

Joyce said China could use its influence on TikTok to suppress information that might make the nation look bad to Americans.