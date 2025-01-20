FAQ: How did Trump 'save' TikTok – and what's next?

SINGAPORE: TikTok's service in the United States was restored on Sunday (Jan 19) after the app initially went dark in response to a federal ban - shutting out millions of American users.

The short-lived blackout, which started on Saturday night, came after the US Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok on national security grounds if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell it.

However, the app soon flickered back to life and was online for US users by Sunday afternoon.

It was all thanks to incoming President Donald Trump's efforts, said the social media platform, crediting the president-elect for the lifeline.

Trump, who previously backed a TikTok ban during his first term, promised to issue an executive order as soon as he takes office, delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal".

It appears to be business as usual for now for the wildly popular app, but its continued survival is not guaranteed.

What's next for TikTok?

WHAT DID TRUMP DO?

The app appeared to wind down on Saturday, notifying US users that it would be temporarily unavailable.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned," it said in a notice to users.

Apple and Google also removed the app from their digital stores, with the companies liable for penalties of up to US$5,000 per user if the app is accessed. Oracle, which hosts TikTok's servers, was also legally obligated to enforce the ban.

Amid the dismay, Trump came to the rescue by promising to issue an executive order delaying the ban by granting a 90-day extension.

The law allows for a delay of the ban if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal.

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.