TikTok's journey from global sensation to Trump target

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, ‌signed binding agreements with three major investors to sell just over 80 per cent of the company's US assets to American and global investors to avoid a US government ban, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew told employees.

The signing is a significant step toward resolving years of uncertainty about the short video app's future in the United States since August 2020, when then-President Donald Trump first tried unsuccessfully to ban it.

Here is a timeline of TikTok's saga in the US.

2017: ByteDance acquires US video app Flipgram and lip-syncing app Musical.ly.

2018: ByteDance integrates Musical.ly into TikTok.

March 2019: TikTok surpasses 1 billion downloads globally on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

April 2020: TikTok hits 2 billion downloads globally.

Jul 7, 2020: Trump suggests a TikTok ban could be deployed to punish China for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 6, 2020: Trump issues an executive order ‌banning transactions with TikTok and ByteDance, starting in 45 days.

Aug 13, 2020: Two Republican senators send a letter to the Federal ‌Trade Commission asking for an investigation of TikTok's data collection.

Aug 14, 2020: Trump orders ByteDance to divest its interest in TikTok's US operations within 90 days.

Sep 14, 2020: ByteDance picks Oracle over Microsoft as its partner in a bid to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Sep 18, 2020: The Trump administration says it will ban TikTok from US app stores from Sep 21.

Nov 2020: ByteDance challenges Trump's order to divest TikTok, and is granted extensions.

Mar 2, 2022: Eight states, including California and Massachusetts, launch a probe into whether TikTok causes physical or mental health harm to young people.

Dec 20, 2022: US moves to ban TikTok on government devices.

Mar 23, 2023: TikTok CEO Chew testifies before Congress; over five hours of testimony, he repeatedly denies the app shares ‍data or has connections with the Chinese Communist Party.

May 17, 2023: Montana becomes the first US state to ban TikTok.