Time running short as search for Titanic sub focuses on undersea sounds

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday (Jun 21) concentrated their efforts on a remote area of the North Atlantic where undersea noises have been detected, though officials cautioned the sounds may not have originated from the vessel.

With estimates suggesting the air supply on board could run out in a matter of hours, an international coalition of rescue teams was sweeping a vast expanse of the ocean for the Titan, which disappeared on Sunday while taking five people deep underwater to visit the century-old wreck as part of a tourist expedition.

The US Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicles (ROV) were deployed underwater near where Canadian aircraft recorded the noises using sonar buoys on Tuesday and Wednesday but have not found any sign of the Titan yet.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference that analysis of the noises has been "inconclusive".

"When you're in the middle of a search-and-rescue case, you always have hope," he said. "With respect to the noises specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you."