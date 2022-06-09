Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Tiny meteoroid bops US$10 billion Webb space telescope
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Tiny meteoroid bops US$10 billion Webb space telescope

Tiny meteoroid bops US$10 billion Webb space telescope

File photo. Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket, with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on board, at the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana on Dec23, 2021. (Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters)

09 Jun 2022 06:30AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 08:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope in May, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment but not changing the orbiting observatory's schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday (Jun 8).

The little space rock hit the US$10 billion telescope sometime in late May and left a small but noticeable effect in the telescope's data, NASA said in a statement, adding that it was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its December launch.

"After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements," NASA said. "Thorough analysis and measurements are ongoing."

Engineers have begun a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help "cancel out a portion of the distortion" caused by the micrometeoroid, NASA said.

Webb parked itself in a solar orbit roughly 1.6 million km from Earth in January and is expected to yield its first full-colour images of the cosmos in July.

"This recent impact caused no change to Webb's operations schedule," NASA said.

Webb's mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment with dust-sized particles flying at extreme velocities in space, but the most recent impact was "larger than was modeled and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground:", NASA said.

The space telescope, managed by NASA, is regarded as the most powerful space-based observatory ever built, with a suite of sensors and 18 gold-plated mirror segments working together to seek out distant planets as well as galaxies from the earliest stages of the universe.

Engineers designed the telescope to withstand occasional impacts from micrometeoroids - tiny space rocks traveling at ultra fast speeds during predicted meteor showers near Webb's location in space.

Last month's micrometeoroid was not from any meteor shower, NASA said. The US space agency, calling the impact "an unavoidable chance event", said it has now convened a team of engineers to study ways to avoid future impacts from similar space rocks.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

space NASA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us