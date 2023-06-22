Missing Titanic sub running out of oxygen

Five people aboard a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic had just hours left of their presumed air supply on Thursday (Jun 22), the fifth day of a massive multinational search across thousands of square kilometres in the remote North Atlantic.

The minivan-sized Titan, operated by United States-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8am (12pm GMT) last Sunday but lost contact with its support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old shipwreck.

Having set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, its oxygen would likely be depleted some time on Thursday morning.

Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say, and assumes the Titan is still intact.

A remotely operated vehicle deployed from a Canadian vessel had reached the ocean floor and begun searching there for the Titan, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday morning on Twitter.

Rescue teams from multiple countries and relatives and friends of the Titan's five occupants took hope when the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that Canadian search planes had recorded undersea noises using sonar buoys earlier that day and on Tuesday.

But the Coast Guard said that remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching where the noises were detected had not yielded results, and officials cautioned that the sounds might not have originated from the Titan.

"When you're in the middle of a search-and-rescue case, you always have hope," Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said on Wednesday, adding that analysis of the noises was inconclusive.

The French research ship Atalante, equipped with a robotic diving craft capable of reaching the depth where the Titanic wreck lies, about 3,810m below the surface, had arrived in the search zone as of Thursday.

The research vessel Atalante was first using an echo-sounder to accurately map the seabed in order for the robot's search to be more targeted, the French marine research institute Ifremer said.

The robot, Victor 6000, has arms that can be remotely controlled to help free a trapped craft or hook it to a ship to haul it up. The US Navy is sending a special salvage system designed to lift large undersea objects.