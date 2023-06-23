Titanic sub suffered 'catastrophic implosion', all five aboard dead

The five people aboard a missing submersible died in a "catastrophic implosion", a US Coast Guard official said on Thursday (Jun 22), bringing a grim end to the international search for the vessel that was lost during a deep-sea voyage to the wreck of the Titanic.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

An unmanned robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 488m from the bow of the century-old wreck, 4km below the surface in a remote area of the North Atlantic, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.

"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," Mauger said.