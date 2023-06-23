Titanic sub pieces found on ocean floor: CNN

Debris found on the ocean floor on Thursday (Jun 22) near the wreck of the Titanic is thought to be from a missing tourist submersible, CNN reported citing an internal US Coast Guard document, a grim development five days into an international search to save the five people aboard.

An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a "debris field" near where the century-old wreck is located, 4km below the surface, the US Coast Guard said earlier on Twitter. The agency has scheduled a press conference for 3pm ET to discuss the findings.

The search for survivors is ongoing, according to the memo, CNN reported. It said the debris was from the external body of the vessel.

Rescue teams from several countries have spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 6.7m Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions.