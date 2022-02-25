From Tokyo to New York, thousands protest against invasion of Ukraine

Protesters turned out on public squares and outside Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday (Feb 24) to denounce the invasion of Ukraine - while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.

The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 6am GMT (2pm, Singapore time) on Thursday, only three hours after President Vladimir Putin said he had launched his military operation.

Local news reports showed dozens of protesters in the US capital waving Ukrainian flags and chanting "Stop Russian aggression!"

In London, hundreds of demonstrators, many of them Ukrainian and some weeping, gathered outside Downing Street, home to the prime minister, urging Britain to do more.

"We need help, we need someone to support us," said one. "Ukraine is too small and the pressure is too big."

In Paris, one demonstrator told Reuters: "I feel that we are in a very dangerous moment for the whole world."