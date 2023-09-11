Toll from Greece floods rises to 15 dead

PALAMAS KARDITSA: The toll from flooding that has ravaged villages in central Greece has risen to 15 people dead, rescue workers said on Sunday (Sep 10).

The body of a 42-year-old man was recovered at sea in the Pelion region by the coastguard.

Earlier in the day, three bodies, including a 65-year-old man and his 88-year-old mother, were found near the town of Karditsa, where rescue operations are continuing unabated.

Saturday's toll listed 11 fatalities from the devastating floods.

A total of 4,250 people were rescued and brought to safety on Saturday and into Sunday morning, the Greek fire service said in a statement.

The storm dubbed "Daniel" hit the coastal region of Magnesia on Monday and Tuesday, in particular its capital, the port city of Volos and the villages around Mount Pelion, before hitting localities around Karditsa and Trikala further inland on Wednesday.

Experts have described the event as "extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours".

The heavy rains and flooding follow devastating fires in Greece this summer that killed at least 26 people.

The flooding has laid waste to thousands of hectares of rich agricultural land and farmers have also lost substantial livestock numbers.

Two people remain listed as missing in the floods.