Distress signal detected in low-lying Tongan island; first death reported after eruption and tsunami

WELLINGTON: A distress signal has been detected in a low-lying Tongan island following the volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said on Tuesday (Jan 18) as the first death was reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern for two islands, Mango and Fonoi, after surveillance flights confirmed "substantial property damage" from last Saturday's eruption, but there had been no contact with residents.

"An active distress beacon had been detected from Mango," the OCHA said. The island is home to more than 30 people, according to Tongan census figures.

The agency said that extensive damage had been reported on the western beaches of Tonga's main island, Tongatapu, with several resorts and houses either destroyed or seriously damaged, and two people were missing.

No details of the missing were released, but the brother of a British woman who was swept away by the tsunami said that his sister's body had been found.

Nick Eleini said the family was "devastated" that Angela Glover had died while trying to rescue her dogs.

"Earlier today my family was sadly informed that the body of my sister Angela has been found," Eleini said in a statement.

Angela Glover, 50, and her husband lived in Tonga were she ran an animal welfare charity providing shelter and rehoming stray dogs.

"I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," Eleini said.