Tonga goes into lockdown as 2 wharf workers test positive for COVID-19

SYDNEY: Tsunami-hit Tonga said two wharf workers had come down with COVID-19, prompting the previously virus-free nation to go into lockdown on Wednesday (Feb 2), but the waterfront workers were not on docks being used by foreign navies to deliver aid.

There have been fears an influx of international ships and planes delivering badly-needed water, shelter and food after a devastating volcanic eruption had increased the risk of a pandemic outbreak in the isolated Pacific nation. Tonga had recorded only one previous COVID-19 case.

The Australian navy ship, HMAS Adelaide, was known to have 23 COVID-19 cases onboard when it docked at Vuna wharf last week and offloaded 250 pallets of aid to a quarantine zone.

Tonga's deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu'ihalangingie, told Reuters the two cases were detected at a different wharf and "not the one that the HMAS Adelaide used".

"The wharf that had the case is a different one used for commercial cargoes," he said.