Tonga residents flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

NUKU'ALOFA: Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground on Saturday (Jan 15) after a massive underwater volcanic eruption - heard in neighbouring countries - triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

"A 1.2m tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption.

Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.

"It was massive, the ground shook, our house was shaking. It came in waves. My younger brother thought bombs were exploding nearby," Taufa told the Stuff news website.

She said water filled their home minutes later and she saw the wall of a neighbouring house collapse.

"We just knew straight away it was a tsunami. Just water gushing into our home.

"You could just hear screams everywhere, people screaming for safety, for everyone to get to higher ground."