Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru

Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru
Oil from a spill covers the shore at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan 17, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)
Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru
A workers stand on a rock covered with oil as other help with the clean up at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan 17, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)
Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru
Workers clean up an oil spill at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)
Waves from eruption in Tonga cause oil spill in Peru
Workers clean up an oil spill at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru, Jan 17, 2022. (Photo: AP/Martin Mejia)
18 Jan 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 11:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru: Unusually high waves attributed to the eruption of an undersea volcano in Tonga caused an oil spill on the Peruvian coast, but authorities said on Monday (Jan 17) the spill was controlled within hours and there's an ongoing process to clean the area.

The Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said in a press release that a ship was loading oil into La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused a spill.

The government didn't say how many gallons were spilled only that local and federal authorities were working to clean the coast.

La Pampilla refinery, in the province of Callao near Lima's capital, belongs to the Spanish company Repsol. It's considered the main oil processing plant in Peru. Local authorities had closed area beaches to the public since Sunday.

The eruption on Saturday caused waves that crossed the Pacific. In Peru, two people drowned off a beach and there were reports of minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.

Source: AP/fh

Related Topics

Tonga tsunami earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us