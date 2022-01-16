Concerns mount for Tonga after tsunami triggered by underwater volcano

WELLINGTON: Pacific nations and humanitarian groups struggled to establish communications with Tonga on Sunday (Jan 16) after a tsunami triggered by a massive volcanic eruption cut telephone and Internet connections, raising concerns for the tiny island nation.

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.

Internet and phone lines went down at about 6.40pm local time (1.40pm, Singapore time) on Saturday, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.

"The images of the volcanic eruption in close proximity to Tonga are hugely concerning," Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, located about 2,383km from Tonga, said in a statement on Instagram.

"Communication as a result of the eruption has been difficult, but our defence force team and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working as we speak to establish what's needed and how we can help," she said.

The New Zealand foreign ministry said there were no reports of injuries or deaths as yet but communications were limited.

Ardern will address the media at 3pm New Zealand time (10am, Singapore time) to give an update on the situation.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Pacific Office in Suva, Fiji said it was monitoring the situation and had no updates on damages or casualties.

Tongan churches in New Zealand organised prayers for their families back home.

"We pray God will help our country at this sad moment. We hope everybody is safe," Maikeli Atiola, the secretary of the Wesleyan Church of Tonga in Auckland said, Radio New Zealand reported.