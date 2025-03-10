'Too soon' to discuss Pope Francis' return home, says Vatican source

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, in hospital with pneumonia, is showing slight signs of improvement but it is too early to discuss his return home, a Vatican source said on Monday (Mar 10).

The 88-year-old leader of the world's Catholics was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 and suffered a series of breathing crises, the last of which was seven days ago.

Since then, doctors have described his clinical situation as "stable" and at the weekend said there were "slight improvements ... in a complex overall picture".

But "it is too soon to talk about his return to Santa Marta", the guest house within the tiny city state where the pope lives, a Vatican source said on Monday.

Pope Francis spent a quiet night in his suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli and was spending the day doing physical and respiratory therapy, according to the Vatican.

As on previous mornings, he also switched from the oxygen mask he uses nightly to a cannula - a plastic tube tucking into the nostrils - which delivers high-flow oxygen, it said.

The leader of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Catholics has been working on and off, and following the news where possible - including deadly floods that have hit his homeland of Argentina.

Francis "is close to the people of the Bahia Blanca area in thought and prayer", the Vatican said on Monday, referring to the port city where 16 people have died.