Top Chinese, US diplomats hold phone call

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a telephone call on Wednesday (Jun 14), the highest-level talks in a recent flurry of diplomatic activity between the countries.

Tensions have risen sharply between the world's two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

Blinken is due in Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at calming nerves, after a previously planned visit was abruptly cancelled in February.

But in their call, which took place Wednesday Beijing time, Qin warned that relations between the two countries had faced "new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year.

"It's clear who is responsible," Qin said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call between the two high-ranking diplomats.