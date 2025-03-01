Top envoy says Serb leaders destabilising Bosnia

SARAJEVO: Bosnia's international high representative on Friday (Feb 28) accused the political leadership of the country's Serb statelet of seeking to destabilise the Balkan nation, and urged an end to actions that threaten to "undermine" Bosnia's peace accords.

Bosnia has been hit by fresh uncertainty after ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik was found guilty this week of refusing to comply with decisions made by the high representative, Christian Schmidt.

As the high representative, Schmidt is charged with overseeing the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-95 intercommunal war in Bosnia, which claimed almost 100,000 lives.

In a statement released by Schmidt's office, the envoy called for an "immediate cessation of all activities that undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement and the constitutional and legal order of Bosnia and Herzegovina".