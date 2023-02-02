Top EU officials visit Ukraine, show solidarity before war anniversary

KYIV: Over a dozen top European Union officials visited Kyiv on Thursday (Feb 2) to promise military, financial and political aid and show support for Ukraine before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

But unwilling to admit a country at war, the EU is set to dash Ukraine's hopes of being swiftly allowed membership, underlining the need for more anti-corruption measures.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter under a photo of her arriving at a Kyiv railway station.

Members of the EU's executive European Commission were due to meet members of the government on Thursday. On Friday, and Charles Michel, chairman of the 27 EU national leaders, will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The first such gathering in Kyiv since the war began last Feb 24 follows new Western pledges of arms deliveries to help Ukraine resist an expected new Russian offensive. Moscow has criticised the pledges, saying new weapon deliveries will escalate the conflict but not change its course.