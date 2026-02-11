Top Iran security official is in Oman, the site of talks with the US, likely over nuclear messages

DUBAI: A top Iranian security official travelled on Tuesday (Feb 10) to Oman, the Mideast sultanate now mediating talks between Tehran and Washington over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme aimed at halting a possible American strike.

The visit by Ali Larijani, a former Iranian parliament speaker who now serves as the secretary to the country's Supreme National Security Council, likely focused on what comes next after the initial round of indirect talks held last week in Muscat with the Americans.

Larijani's entourage shared photos of him meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, the chief intermediary in the US-Iran talks, with what appeared to be a letter sheathed in plastic and sitting alongside the Omani diplomat.

Iran has in the past communicated its positions in writing when dealing with the Americans - and famously, Japan's then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried to hand Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a letter from Trump in 2019 that he refused to take.

Iranian media had said Larijani would deliver an important message. However, Iranian state television hours after that meeting described al-Busaidi as having “handed over a letter” to Larijani. It did not elaborate from where the letter came.

Larijani also met with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for nearly three hours, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Neither Iran nor Oman offered any details on what had been discussed in Larijani’s meetings.

Larijani was later to travel to Qatar, which hosts a major US military installation that Iran attacked in June after the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Iran and the US held new nuclear talks last week in Oman. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking Sunday to diplomats at a summit in Tehran, signalled that Iran would stick to its position that it must be able to enrich uranium - a major point of contention with US President Donald Trump. That war disrupted earlier rounds of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.