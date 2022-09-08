Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID

CHICAGO: Top scientists from leading academic centers are banding together to answer a key question about the root cause of long COVID - whether fragments of the coronavirus persist in the tissues of some individuals.

The effort, known as the Long Covid Research Initiative, aims to streamline research and quickly pivot to clinical trials of potential treatments. By sharing diverse skill sets and resources, the group hopes to uncover the scientific underpinnings of the disease and use that to design evidence-based trials.

Long COVID is a complex, poorly understood, disabling condition that can last for many months after an initial COVID-19 infection, leaving many of its sufferers unable to work. It affects nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID-19, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The initiative is backed by an initial US$15 million from Balvi, a scientific investment fund formed by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the blockchain platform Ethereum.