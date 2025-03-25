Top Trump officials mistakenly divulged military plans to journalist

Hours before those attacks started, Hegseth posted operational details about the plan, "including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing", Goldberg said, declining to disclose the details of what he termed the "shockingly reckless" use of the Signal chat to coordinate the strike.



The Defense Department referred a Reuters request for comment to the National Security Council, and NSC spokesman Brian Hughes said the chat group appeared to be authentic.



"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security," Hughes said.