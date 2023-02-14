Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Top Ukraine general talks aid, training with US commander of NATO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Top Ukraine general talks aid, training with US commander of NATO

Top Ukraine general talks aid, training with US commander of NATO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Apr 24, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

14 Feb 2023 04:38AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 04:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine's top general and the top US Army commander in Europe discussed military aid and training for Ukrainian forces in a telephone conversation on Monday (Feb 13), the eve of a meeting of Kyiv's allies in Brussels, the Ukrainian defence ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, had shared his vision for victory with the commander in chief of Europe's combined NATO forces, US General Christopher Cavoli.

"We discussed the issue of supplying international military aid to Ukraine and training our units on the territory of partner countries," the ministry quoted Zaluzhnyi as saying.

They were speaking ahead of a US-hosted meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters, following a Jan 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key to decisions to send Kyiv scores of modern battle tanks.

Zaluzhnyi expressed his gratitude for Cavoli's "deep understanding of the situation and significant efforts to bring our victory closer," the ministry added.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.