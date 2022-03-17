Top UN court tells Moscow to halt Ukraine invasion

THE HAGUE: The UN's top court on Wednesday (Mar 16) ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.

Kyiv hailed the verdict as a "complete victory" saying it will continue to pursue the case "until Ukrainian people can go back to normal life."

The International Court of Justice judgement comes as Moscow's forces remained in place around major cities including the Ukrainian capital and the UN said more than three million people have fled the fighting.

Kyiv dragged Moscow before the Hague-based ICJ days after Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

It asked the legal body to intervene, saying Moscow was falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions to justify its attack.

Kyiv wanted urgent measures to stop the fighting which the UN's human rights agency has claimed at least 1,834 civilian casualties.

'PROFOUNDLY CONCERNED'

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine," pending the final decision in the case, presiding judge Joan Donoghue said at the hearing, held at the court's headquarters at the Peace Palace building.

"The court is profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation which raises very serious issues in international law," Donoghue said.

Afterwards Ukraine's representatives hailed the decision.

"This is a complete victory of justice and a complete victory for Ukraine," Anton Korynevych told journalists.

"We will remain here until people can go back to their normal lives," added another representative, Oksana Zolotaryova.

There were no Russian representatives present at the sitting.Outside the premises, dozens of protesters gathered, many carrying placards saying, "Stop Putin" and "Shelter our Skies", in a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.