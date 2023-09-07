Logo
World

Top US diplomat Blinken visits McDonald's in Kyiv
Blinken vowed the US would stand 'side by side' with Ukraine as it waged its counteroffensive. (Photo: POOL/AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

07 Sep 2023 04:50AM
KYIV: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken stopped at a McDonald's with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv Wednesday (Sep 6), as part of a trip to shore up US support for Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State arrived in the capital earlier for an unexpected visit - his fourth during Moscow's invasion.

"I think I have a real interest in getting some French fries," said Blinken next to Kuleba.

Kuleba was heard thanking Blinken for "helping McDonald's back" to Ukraine, after several Western firms left in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

"I really want to thank you for helping it back," he said.

The US fast-food giant announced shortly after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that it would exit the Russian market.

Blinken earlier told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would "maximise" efforts to support Ukraine as it pushed ahead with its counteroffensive against Russian troops in the east and south.

Source: AFP/ec

