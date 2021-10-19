Top US envoy to Afghanistan stepping down

WASHINGTON: Top US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down, the State Department said on Monday (Oct 18), less than two months after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country.

Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, noting that West will work closely with the US embassy, which is now based in Doha, on US interests in Afghanistan.

A person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Khalilzad submitted his resignation on Friday.

His departure follows his exclusion from the Biden administration's first formal talks with the Taliban after the US pullout, held in Doha earlier in October.

Khalilzad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.