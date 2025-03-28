Top US senators demand probe into chat scandal

"It was sensitive information, not classified, and inadvertently released, and what we should be talking about is that it was a very successful mission," Bondi told a news conference.



Trump and his top officials have repeatedly tried to turn the conversation towards the strikes themselves that began on Mar 15.



Washington has vowed to use overwhelming force against the Houthis until they stop firing on vessels in the key shipping routes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with the rebels threatening to resume attacks in protest over the Gaza war.



The Houthis said Thursday they targeted an Israeli airport and army site as well as a US warship, soon after Israel reported intercepting missiles launched from Yemen.