World

Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near schools
World

Police officers work at the scene where police shot and injured a suspect who was walking down a city street carrying a gun, as four nearby schools were placed on lockdown, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 26, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Helgren)
27 May 2022 06:06AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 06:06AM)
Toronto police shot and wounded a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighbourhood, prompting five nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday (May 26).

Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said.

The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto's city centre. All the school lockdowns were lifted after several hours, the Toronto District School Board said.

Source: Reuters/ec

