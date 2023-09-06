Torrential rains kill one in Greece after wildfires

ATHENS: At least one person has died in eastern Greece after torrential rains hit the country, already ravaged for weeks by devastating wildfires, authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

However, officials said firefighters had brought under control the blaze burning for weeks in Dadia national park.

The victim of the rains appeared to have been carried away by flood waters, while a shepherd was reported missing, government spokesman Yannis Artopios told public broadcaster ERT.

"Storms and heavy rains were hitting Tuesday," said Artopios, adding the dead man was found in central Greece's Magnesia region.

The regional capital Volos has seen 200 millimetres of rain, while 600 mm have fallen in the neighbouring village of Zagora, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The basement of Volos hospital was flooded and firefighters "are in the process of pumping out the water", said Artopios.

Meteorologist Panagotis Giannopoulos told ERT that "the amount of water that fell in 24 hours is the same as the usual rainfall for the whole of autumn".

Greek police have banned travel to Volos, certain villages on Pelion and the nearby island of Skiathos, where "planes cannot approach the airport" because of the flooding, Savvas Karagiannis, spokesman for Fraport, the German company that manages Greece's regional airports, told AFP.

"The weather conditions are extreme and there are currently many delays in airport connections", he added.