Paris court gives French oil company TotalEnergies 6 months to tighten its climate policies

PARIS: A court in Paris ruled on Thursday (Jun 25) that energy company TotalEnergies must account for its consumers' greenhouse gas emissions, giving the French oil giant six months to report the environmental risks caused by the consumption of its gas and oil products.

The decision, which comes amid a record heat wave in France, fell short of requests from the climate organisations who brought the lawsuit to force the company to reduce its oil and gas production.

The court scheduled a new hearing for January to consider TotalEnergies’ new assessment under a 2017 law that requires companies to prevent human rights abuses and environmental risks. It's the first time that the so-called corporate duty of vigilance law is being applied to climate change.

The law is not intended to make companies “responsible for the risks linked to climate change, which result from all human activity on the planet since the Industrial Revolution” the court said in a statement, but rather requests them to act “according to their own situation.”

TotalEnergies expressed "satisfaction" that the court didn’t ban it from pursuing new oil and gas projects or force it to reduce oil and gas production.

In a statement, the company said it will update its climate policies following the ruling. It also said it has expanded development of other energy sources and reduced emissions of its operations by 28 per cent since 2015.