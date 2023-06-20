'Tough balancing act': Chinese, German leaders hold talks

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts Premier Li Qiang for talks on Tuesday (Jun 20), seeking to recalibrate cooperation between Germany and China after Berlin branded Beijing a "systemic rival".

Li is on his first trip abroad since he was named premier in March and tasked with shoring up China's sputtering post-COVID economy.

But unlike previous visits by Chinese dignitaries, when pragmatic German leaders eager to expand business ties with the Asian giant rolled out the red carpet, Li's trip comes as Germany is rushing to diversify its trading partners.

Burned by its reliance on Russian gas and hurt by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, Germany is intensifying its efforts to "de-risk" from China.

Meeting Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday, Li said China was ready to work with Germany to contribute to "global stability and prosperity".

Yet when he sits down with Scholz, Germany's first national security strategy, published days ago, will set the tone.

The blueprint stridently accused China of acting against German interests, putting international security "under increasing pressure" and disregarding human rights.

But it also underlined the necessity of getting Beijing's cooperation on global issues such as fighting climate change.

Beijing has bristled at being described as a "partner, competitor and systemic rival" in the text, saying such labels would only "push our world towards a vortex of division and confrontation".