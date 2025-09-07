Tough negotiations and uncertainty ahead of OPEC+ meeting

LONDON: Uncertainty loomed over what Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other key members of the OPEC+ alliance would decide on crude output in their meeting on Sunday (Sep 7), with analysts saying a production boost was also being considered.

The meeting by the group of eight oil-producing countries known as the "Voluntary Eight" (V8) comes as oil prices extended losses in anticipation of excess supply in the coming months.

In a bid to prop up prices, the wider OPEC+ group - comprising the 12-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies - had agreed in recent years to several output cuts that amounted to almost six million barrels per day (bpd) in total.

Since April, the V8 group - namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman - has made a marked policy shift, placing increased focus on regaining market share and agreeing on a series of output hikes.

A week ago, analysts said the V8 nations were likely to maintain their current output levels in October.

Oil prices have hovered around a low US$65 to US$70 per barrel, tumbling 12 per cent this year as global producers outside OPEC+ ramp up supply and tariffs curb demand.

According to Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy, demand for oil is expected to fall in the fourth quarter, with "seasonal demand tending to be lower" than during the northern hemisphere's summer months.

Even if the group does not boost production, excess supply will gradually lead to lower prices, he told AFP.