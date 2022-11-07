Tourism in the US takes a hit on the back of rising inflation

Among the costs that add up when it comes to big-ticket items like holidays is the cost of gas, which has seen record highs this year in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MOTEL BUSINESS TAKES A HIT

This has affected businesses like the El Vado motel, which sits besides Route 66 - the country’s most famous road after being advertised as the “shortest, best and most scenic route from Chicago through St Louis to Los Angeles".

Despite the location, the motel has not been as popular as it used to be, as evident from its empty carpark.

Built in the 1930s, it recently hit a bumpy patch. The double whammy of rising gas prices and the higher cost of living has kept tourists away.

Last quarter, motel manager Joe Kautz saw a 50 per cent drop in tourism at a time when he has increased wages by 30 per cent and is paying up to 400 per cent more for certain supplies.

“I just feel like the prices are still going to keep going up, and we’re going to have more and more costs, and less and less business. It does seem like a downward trajectory for us at this point in time,” he told CNA.

In the last year, the cost of living has risen to 40-year highs. As that continues to soar, it is unlikely that most Americans will be able to float out of harm’s way.

Analysts believe the US economy could still sink into recession, further grounding holiday plans.

NAVIGATING HIGH COSTS

Further west on Route 66 in the desert lands of southern California, even the one-of-a-kind destination Joshua Tree National Park, famous for its tangled tree limbs, may be losing tourists.

The cost of flying in, renting a car, paying for gas, renting a couple of nights of accommodation and paying for food could amount to thousands of dollars - more than what it used to cost.