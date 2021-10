World tourism surges in July, but falls short of pre-COVID-19 levels

MADRID: World tourism surged in July, thanks to vaccination rollouts and fewer travel restrictions, but traveller numbers still fell far short of pre-pandemic levels, the UN's tourism body said on Monday (Oct 4).

Around 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July, the highest figure since April 2020, in the early months of the coronavirus crisis, the World Tourism Organization said in a statement.

That represented an increase of 58 per cent compared with the level recorded in July 2020, but was still a drop of 67 percent from the 164 million recorded in July 2019.

"This improvement was underpinned by the reopening of many destinations to international travel, mostly in Europe and the Americas ... coupled with progress made in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines" which contributed to "gradually restoring safe mobility in Europe and other parts of the world", it said.

"Nevertheless, 2021 continues to be a challenging year for global tourism, with international arrivals down 80 per cent in January-July compared to 2019," said the Madrid-based organisation.

In the first seven months of the year, Asia and the Pacific continued to see the steepest declines, with a drop of 95 percent in international arrivals, followed by the Middle East where numbers were down 82 per cent, Europe and Africa, which registered a fall of 77 per cent, and the Americas which sustained a drop 68 per cent.

Only a few small islands in the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, alongside several small European destinations recovered and counted arrivals close to, or even higher, than pre-pandemic levels.