Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes
FILE PHOTO: Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes
Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts during an event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London, Britain, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
12 Jun 2022 06:26AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 06:26AM)
Britain's Department for Transport on Saturday (Jun 11) denied a report that the government was considering issuing temporary visas to workers from the European Union to ease a staffing crisis at airports.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discussed plans to issue baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar to those issued to fruit pickers and musicians,

"This is entirely untrue," a ministry spokesperson said.

Shapps last week said the government would be working with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand but British airports have been particularly hit by disruptions over the past week.

The sector has struggled to recruit staff after the turmoil of the pandemic and complain it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

Britain quit the EU in January 2020, leading to an exodus in workers from the bloc.

Source: Reuters

