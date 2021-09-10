Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Traumatised and anxious, Afghan evacuees begin life in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Traumatised and anxious, Afghan evacuees begin life in Australia

Traumatised and anxious, Afghan evacuees begin life in Australia

FILE PHOTO: Evacuees from Afghanistan board a flight to Australia from the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the Middle East region, August 22, 2021. LACW Jacqueline Forrester/ Australia's Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS.

10 Sep 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: After evacuating Afghanistan, the first of about 3,500 people - mostly women and children - have left Australia's mandatory hotel quarantine. They are grateful for their escape but worry about those left behind, an aid worker said on Friday (Sep 10). 

International airlifts began on Aug 14, when the Taliban arrived in Kabul. As part of that effort, Australia evacuated 4,100 citizens and Afghans with visas, although some dual citizens chose to go elsewhere.

The first of the Afghan refugees are now beginning life in Australia. Assadullah Khurrami, a team leader at the Red Cross Humanitarian Settlement Program, said many carry deep scars.

"We have seen a few children who have come with heavy trauma," Khurrami said. "The evacuees are very grateful ... but at the same time there is a lot of desperation, a lot of sadness in these families, in these individuals, because they still have loved ones and family members left in Afghanistan."

Khurrami - who fled Afghanistan in 2010 after working as an interpreter for the United Nations and allied forces in Afghanistan and came to Australia as a refugee - said the Western Australia community has offered aid.

"There are a lot of people in here who have offered to provide accommodation, provide material goods, provide psychosocial support, provide welcome meals," Khurrami said.

Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that trained Afghan security forces and fought the Taliban for 20 years after Western forces expelled them from power in 2001.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us